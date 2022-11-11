EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Frontera Land Alliance hosted a Veterans Day hike and breakfast on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11.

The hike was led by Janaé Renaud Field, Executive Director of The Frontera Land Alliance, and Scott Cutler, president of the El Paso and Trans-Pecos Audubon Society who is also a volunteer with The Frontera Land Alliance. The hike took about an hour, and Janaé and Scott led hikers through vistas next to Castner Range, the Franklin Mountains and Fort Bliss. Throughout the hike, Janaé and Scott discussed the 50-year-long effort to earn the National Monument designation for Castner Range and shared facts about the land and reasons its conservation is crucial. Janaé and Scott met hikers at the corner of Mountain View Drive and Zircon Drive.

With the support of Representative Veronica Escobar, the Coalition to protect Castner Range has called on President Joe Biden to designate Castner Range National Monument before the end of 2022. Castner Range would join more than 800-square-miles of protected, public lands in El Paso County, Texas; and Doña Ana County, N.M., including the Franklin Mountains State Park and the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument.