EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Flags Across America will be having a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

The Veterans Day Parade route is as follows:

9100 Gateway North (Texas National Guard parking lot) to Hondo Pass to left on Stahala Street to left onto Diana to right on HW 54 in Northeast El Paso.

The community can view the parade along the route displayed above. A ceremony will start as the parade ends at Old Glory Memorial on 9550 Gateway North and Highway 54. Parking in the Trans-Mountain El Paso Community College parking lot is permitted during the ceremony.