Veterans are encouraged to use online mental health resources amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Health Care System is encouraging Veterans to use VA’s online resources for questions and routine or non-urgent mental health care, as a way to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization is encouraging Veterans to use VA’s online resources in order to protect Veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling providers at the El Paso VA Health Care System to focus on care for Veterans with the most acute needs.

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local Veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Michael Amaral, Director of the El Paso VA Health Care System. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”

VA offers Veterans a variety of at-home resources, including telephone and video appointments. Veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov or learn more about Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

The organization said that even though it’s minimizing foot traffic at all its clinics, it encourages Veterans to continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns.

Pharmacy Curbside Pick Up Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Tuesdays when pick up will begin at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

With May being mental Health Month, the El Paso VA Health Care System is reminding the public of other outlets available to them at this time including mental health and information resources to help manage stress at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources and Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions, an application that helps Veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care.

Veterans can visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus for information on how to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak.