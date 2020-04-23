Veterans are encouraged to use online mental health resources amid COVID-19

El Paso News

by: Anahy Diaz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso VA Health Care System is encouraging Veterans to use VA’s online resources for questions and routine or non-urgent mental health care, as a way to maintain social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis. 

The organization is encouraging Veterans to use VA’s online resources in order to protect Veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling providers at the El Paso VA Health Care System to focus on care for Veterans with the most acute needs.

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local Veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Michael Amaral, Director of the El Paso VA Health Care System. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”

VA offers Veterans a variety of at-home resources, including telephone and video appointments. Veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov or learn more about Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

The organization said that even though it’s minimizing foot traffic at all its clinics, it encourages Veterans to continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. 

Pharmacy Curbside Pick Up Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for Tuesdays when pick up will begin at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.

With May being mental Health Month, the El Paso VA Health Care System is reminding the public of other outlets available to them at this time including mental health and information resources to help manage stress at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources and Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions, an application that helps Veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. 

Veterans can visit  www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus for information on how to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for April 23, 2020"

Video shows Wendy's employee touching food without gloves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows Wendy's employee touching food without gloves"

Pageant Title Holders Find Ways to Serve Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pageant Title Holders Find Ways to Serve Community During COVID-19 Pandemic"

El Paso Food Bank Volunteer Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Food Bank Volunteer Tests Positive for COVID-19"

NMSU tuition to increase by 3% as pandemic, funding uncertainty continues

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMSU tuition to increase by 3% as pandemic, funding uncertainty continues"

Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with 'Angels of El Paso'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Korean War Veteran making masks for medical professionals with 'Angels of El Paso'"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link