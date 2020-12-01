Veteran hopes community can learn from his COVID-19 experience

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Everybody was tested. Everybody was positive,” says a veteran who told KTSM 9 News he took the pandemic lightly until he and his family contracted COVID-19.

GM Gates, a U.S. Army veteran, like many, felt that the coronavirus had been politicized, but now he knows the risks are not a political issue — it’s a public health issue.

Gates is urging people to be responsible before it’s too late.

“I kind of politicized things, and I think some people are doing that too,” he said, “but I think for a lot of people, this is a life and death scenario.”

For Gates, work increased during the pandemic and he worked hard to ensure his family’s survival.

“You tell yourself what you have to tell yourself to get through,” Gates said. “It’s been hard because I’ve taken it casually, and now I see others taking it casually.”

On Nov. 2, Gates experienced unusual cramping in his legs that was soon followed by dizziness, fatigue and a mild headache. A COVID-19 test yielded a positive status.

Gates said his symptoms worsened throughout the week to include five days of fever that ranged between 101 degrees and 103 degrees, confusion, continued fatigue and the loss of taste and scent.

Then things got worse. A blood clot formed in Gates’ leg that he says looked like a growing bruise that was lumpy and hard.

“It was excruciating to walk,” said Gates, “but not anymore. The bruising is still there, the lumpiness is still there.”

Gates’ wife, son and two stepsons all tested positive for the virus. So did his father-in-law, who did not survive.

Gates first wrote to KTSM over the Thanksgiving holiday in memory of his father-in-law.

“Although most won’t die from COVID-19, most will have long-term effects,” noted Gates.

Today, he and his wife are both experiencing memory loss and what he describes as “mental fogginess.”

He has trouble recalling names of people he’s known for years. She’s noticed she doesn’t feel as mentally sharp as she did before contracting the virus.

Gates said he hopes that people use his story as a cautionary tale warning against succumbing to COVID-19 fatigue.

COVID-19 fatigue is described as a complex set of emotions that oscillate between boredom, loneliness, sadness, frustration, anxiety, fear, resentment and more that is caused by the sudden loss of conventional social relationships.

Many people are aware of the risks of COVID-19 but nevertheless choose to ignore or relax pandemic restrictions in an effort to combat the impact of pandemic stress, to return to “normal.”

According to Psychology Today, “Pandemic fatigue can lead to undesirable behaviors when people try to overcome bad feelings through actions that violate social restrictions. For example, people who are bored and lonely may seek out dangerous social contacts, such as large parties and crowded bars. People who are angry and resentful about government restrictions may reject useful actions such as wearing masks.”

Pandemic fatigue and politicization of COVID-19 have caused deep fissures in families, communities, and the U.S. that Gates hopes the Borderland can overcome.

“I think a lot of us are angry at each other,” said Gates. “People are suffering —- some people are dying — other people are losing their jobs, and I think it’s important to remember our humanity and that we’re all God’s children.”

