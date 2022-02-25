EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new law that went into effect in January changed the requirements for Texans with Disabled Veterans license plates who park in handicapped spaces.

However many veterans, their family members and caretakers are still in the dark about the new law.

Earlier this month a veteran and his daughter were out shopping; when they returned, they found that they were ticketed because their plates were not up to the new code.

The daughter had to call the municipal court to be informed that the car must have DV plates, as well as a handicapped tag.

The pair want to remind fellow veterans and their caregivers of the new law, so that others may avoid fines.

“I hope this information is beneficial plus many of our veterans do not visit the VA and they are unaware of the situation and the posting that is on the window.”

Any veteran that wants to apply for a disabled parking placard needs to meet the eligibility requirements which include mobility problems and limited vision. Texas DPS will no longer automatically issue disability placards with DV plates and must provide a note with a doctors signature.

The daughter wants the state to respect the veterans who are now disabled and give them notice that they already haven’t. She believes that not everyone has someone to take care of them like her father so she wants them to be aware of what is new.

“We owe them all of the respect and appreciation and courtesy for their service to send them a notice of the new law this will prevent them with having to face a $250 fine or greater.”

For more information on the new regulations, click here.

