Veteran Affairs enrollment and eligibility fair at new westside clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs will hold their first enrollment and eligibility fair at the new Westside Community Outpatient Clinic.

The fair will provide Veterans the opportunity to both determine their eligibility and enroll in VA health care.

“This event marks an important milestone for the El Paso VA. Until now, we have had neither the physical space nor the staffing resources to adequately serve Veterans in the El Paso area,” said Jamie Park, EPVAHCS associate director.

The event will require that masks are worn and individuals will be asked to social distance.

The fair will take place on March 22-26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Westside Community Based Outpatient Clinic located at 1870 Northwestern Drive, El Paso, Texas 79911.

“Opening up new sites of care has allowed us to decompress our main facility and generate additional capacity. We are very excited to be able to personally invite those Veterans not enrolled for VA health care services to join,” said Jamie Park.

The VA Health Care system provides mental health, prosthetics, social work, laboratory, audiology, women’s health and telehealth services.

For more information about enrollment and eligibility you can visit, El Paso VA Health Care System.