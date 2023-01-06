EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 4, the FBI arrested a Venezuelan national, 22-year-old Agelo Arcila-Cordero for assaulting a federal officer near Sierra Blanca, Texas.

At approximately 1 a.m., United States Border Patrol Agents observed Arcila-Cordero leading a group of undocumented non-citizens near mile marker 101 off of U.S. Interstate 10. Arcila- Cordero reportedly crouched down, picked up a large rock, and threw the rock at an USBP Agent.

Arcila-Cordero then evaded arrest by running south across Interstate 10 and attempted to stop traffic while USBP Agents continued the pursuit. Arcila-Cordero was arrested near mile marker 116 off Interstate 10 at approximately 6:30 a.m. The large rock did not hit the USBP Agent and was unharmed.

Arcila-Cordero had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne T. Berton Friday. Arcila-Cordero has been federally charged with Assault on a Federal Officer with enhancements for human smuggling and assault with a deadly weapon.

“We are grateful the USBP Agent did not sustain any injuries and was able to go home safely to his/her family. Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other federal agents/officers or task force officers will not be tolerated and will be addressed swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our communities.” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey.