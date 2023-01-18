EL PASO, Texas- (KTSM) One person is recovering at the hospital after authorities said he jumped out of a moving vehicle loaded with undocumented immigrants.

A Texas DPS spokesperson said it happened around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 7500 block Poterhouse Ct. following a vehicle pursuit.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Federico Ceniceros from Juarez lost control, hit a fire hydrant and slammed into the front of a northwest El Paso home narrowly missing the front door and other vehicles on the driveway.

The DPS spokesperson told KTSM three of the migrants were turned over to U.S. Border Patrol. Ceniceros led troopers on a foot pursuit but was caught. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is facing human smuggling charges.

Authorities are still searching the area for the other two migrants.