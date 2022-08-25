A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

EL PASO, TX (KTSM)- El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units.

The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr.

Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened.

No word on what may have led to the crash, but Special Traffic Investigators have been called out to the scene.

Expect I-10 east at Geronimo to be shut down through 7 a.m. Drivers may want to take Montana to avoid any back up until the scene is cleared.

KTSM will update you both on-air and online as more details are released.