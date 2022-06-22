EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A Wednesday morning vehicle pursuit involving law enforcement ends with a rollover crash along the Border Highway.

It happened near the Padres exit ramp around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

EMS dispatch is confirming multiple patients about 8 or 9, no word yet though on the severity of their injuries but they do tell KTSM they have several units tending to patients at the scene.

A DPS spokesperson said one trooper was involved in this pursuit.

The exit and on-ramp at Padres are closed off.

Stay with KTSM as we work to gather more details.

