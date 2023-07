EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All lanes are closed at the I-10 Westbound at Trowbridge due to a vehicle on fire Wednesday, July 19 in West El Paso, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT says all traffic must exit at Geronimo at Exit 24.

Details are limited at this time.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.