EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A vehicle fire reported at the summit of Transmountain has closed the roadway in both directions.

The fire was reported near the summit around 12:32 p.m. El Paso Fire was dispatched to the scene and EPPD are turning vehicles around at the bottom of the Northwest and Northeast sides of the mountain.

It is unknown how long the closure will last. This story will be updated.