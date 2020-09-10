UPDATE: Crews secure gas line after fiery crash in south-central El Paso; driver in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department reported a crash Thursday morning in south-central El Paso.

Authorities said it happened near Auburn and Awbrey. A car reportedly crashed into a gas line and the vehicle caught fire following a police pursuit.

Authorities said the driver was wanted for Aggravated Robbery and had fled from U.S. Marshals.

Aubry and Auburn police pursuit. Crash into gas line, vehicle on fire. Stay clear of area. Unknown injuries at this time. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) September 10, 2020

EPPD evacuated residents who lived nearby the crash site.

The El Paso Fire Department tweeted that crews were able to extinguish the fire and that crews from the gas company were able to shut off the gas and secure the line.





There were no injuries reported. However, the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The public is urged to avoid the area.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to El Paso police.