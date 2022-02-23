EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A van crashed in a roundabout near the El Paso Country Club in the Upper Valley Wednesday around 7 a.m.

Border Patrol agents reportedly tried to pull the vehicle over prior to the crash, although it has not been labeled a “pursuit” thus far.

El Paso Fire dispatchers confirmed that there was a search conducted for the van’s passengers in the immediate area following the crash.

The van did flip over during the crash, but dispatchers did not report any injuries as of Wednesday morning.

We are expecting additional details to be released shortly, so stay tuned to KTSM both on-air and online for more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.