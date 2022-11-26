EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Dispatch is currently responding to a vehicle collision on Loop 375 near Ascarate. According to initial reports, two pedestrians were hit on the Border Highway.

KTSM 9 News spoke with dispatch, saying one of the pedestrians has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other pedestrian was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to TxDot El Paso, all lanes are currently closed on Loop 375 West near Midway. Traffic is backed up to Yarbrough. All traffic is being diverted to Midway Exit 53. Clearing time is until further notice.