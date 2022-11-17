UPDATE: Investigators are calling this a hit and run crash. If you have any information on this incident, call 915-832-4400 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso to remain anonymous. Investigators are looking for a dark colored SUV, possibly a Ford that may have a headlight that is out.

UPDATE: STI is responding to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at Cesar Chavez Highway and Fonseca. Westbound traffic is exiting towards Fonseca. One person has been transported to a local hospital.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are currently reporting a vehicle collision on Loop 375 and Ascarate Lake.

All lanes are currently closed. Backup is up to Yarbrough. Drivers are asked to use Midway Exit. El Paso Police is reporting that the clearing time could be one hour. No further information has been released at this time.