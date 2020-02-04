Valentine’s Day- inspired scavenger hunt offers chance to win prizes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Downtown Management District (DMD) is giving the public another reason to visit downtown during Valentine’s season with the Hidden Hearts scavenger hunt.

No purchase is necessary in order to participate.

Five “papel picado” hearts have been hidden on storefronts throughout downtown. Every participant must find all five hearts, take a selfie with it and tag us to be entered for a chance to win prizes from one of six great downtown businesses, according to a release.

Please set posts to “public” so they are visible for inclusion in the contest.

Prizes come courtesy of the following Downtown El Paso (DTEP) businesses: Elemi, 501 Bistro, Juicery Plus, Taft Diaz, Anson 11, and Hotel Indigo El Paso Downtown.

Prizes range from gift cards to dinner for two.

In addition, each participant is also entered to win the Grand Prize of one night stay at Hotel Indigo El Paso Downtown and two tickets to Mamacita’s Valentine’s Wine Dinner on Friday, Feb. 14.

The contest ends at midnight, Feb. 12 and winners will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 13 via social media and at DowntownElPaso.com.