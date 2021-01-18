Vaccine registration builds frustration amongst elderly and other vulnerable groups

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The struggle continues for thousands of El Pasoans looking to register for an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, including some of those who most qualify such as people over 65.

Penny Andersen, 71, said she not only qualifies for category 1B as a person over 65-years-old, but she also has diabetes, a chronic medical condition. She said she’s spent the past few weeks hunting for a vaccine appointment with no luck.

She registered with the City of El Paso joined by more than 125,000 other people waiting on a vaccine as well. Andersen said when she tried to register with the County at UMC, she couldn’t register there either.

“I didn’t realize it would be so hard,” Andersen said. “I kept checking their website and every time I check, it says we have exhausted our supply of the vaccine and we’ll notify you when we get some more and never heard anything,” Andersen said.

UMC announced registration availability last week for 5,000 more doses, however, doses available were exhausted within just 12 minutes of opening. UMC made the announcement on social media platforms.

“They actually make the announcement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so I might possibly see that but I was thinking people older than me, how are they going to be notified?” Andersen said.

A UMC spokesperson sent KTSM a statement reading in part quote:

We are looking at a program that will reach out to elderly folks who do not have access to social media and we will announce details soon. UMC spokesperson

On the City’s side, officials say they are also working with elderly groups or those who don’t have access to technology or internet.

“They can call the covid hotline which is 212-6843 and the operator will help them fill out the registration right there and then,” El Paso Public Health Director Angela Mora said.

City officials also wanted to remind the public that availability for vaccines is extremely limited.

“We have over 125,000 and climbing on our website and only 5,000 a week above our allotment,” El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino said. “At this rate,we will not be vaccinating our herd immunity goal until 2022.”

The City said it continues to ask the State for more vaccines, and although they say success so far is promising, it’s too soon to tell if El Paso will get more than 5,000 doses at a time.

“I keep checking everything everyday I just feel like I really wont be safe until I get the vaccine,” Andersen said.



