Vaccine hesitancy after rollout stays the same, but El Pasoans more willing to take it

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When comparing studies from summer of last year and this year, vaccine hesitancy among Americans hasn’t decreased with the vaccine rollout.

Study done in the summer of 2020 by New Mexico State Professor Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani suggests about 22% of Americans were hesitant to take the vaccine.

The latest study by Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted in January shows about 32% of the U.S. population expressing hesitancy towards the vaccine.

Dr. Khubchandani says the hesitancy ranges between 25% and 35% percent depending on the way the study has been conducted, and often influenced by the political climate.

He explained the number of distrust in the vaccine was expected to drop after the rollout, but in comparison of the studies the number has increased slightly or stayed in the same range.

In both studies, most common reasons for hesitancy are distrust because of the fast development of the vaccine and fear of serious symptoms. However, Dr. Khubchandani says that the way the vaccine is being distributed might be another instance causing douobt with Americans.

“We’re not vaccinating enough people and maybe because of that confusion people are saying – I’m not getting it, maybe I don’t want it,” explained Dr. Khubchandani.

Another study conducted by Facebook and Carnegie Mellon University’s Delphi Group conducted on a local level stated 83% El Pasoans are willing to take the vaccine, making it a slightly larger percentage than looking at the country as a whole.

Dr. Khubchandani explains this finding using his own research in which he found “those who don’t have a job and have suffered from the pandemic they want to take the vaccine because they want to get back to normal life,” he said.

He says El Pasoans have seen many lives and jobs lost during the pandemic so they are more eager to get vaccinated.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention 10% of the U.S. population has received one dose of the vaccine, while 10,5% has been fully vaccinated.

“There’s been a lot of confusion about the vaccine. The states are blaming the federal agencies, the federal agencies are trying to put out information,” said Khubchandani about the rollout.

He says the slow distribution is still allowing the virus to spread at a fast pace and to mutate in different variants.

Even though the number of new cases has gone down, he says we could be expecting more peaks as time goes on without enough of the population taking the vaccine.

“We are vaccinating at a pace of one million Americans a day, but we should be vaccinating two to three million, which would make 1% of the population. With that pace we could have some sense of normalcy by summer,” explained Dr. Khubchandani.