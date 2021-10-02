UTEP’s men’s cross country places in top 10 at national collegiate championship

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTSM) – The UTEP men’s cross country team placed seventh out of 36 teams at the Lou Cross Country Classic on Saturday.

Several cross country team members broke personal records at the 20th annual live national collegiate championship. While the men’s team placed seventh out of 36 teams, the women’s cross country team finished 18th place.

The men’s team accumulated a total of 319 points for a top-10 showing in the 8000 meter event, while the women’s team totaled 604 points in the 5000 meter race, finishing in the top 20 out of 32 teams.

Wisconsin won the men’s team title with 26 points and Michigan won the women’s team title with 39 points.

Rodgers Korir paced the UTEP men’s team at 27th place against 350 other competitors. Korir clocked in a personal best in the 8K with a time of 24:01.9.

UTEP’s men and women’s personal bests include:

Maxwell Kipkosgei 37 th place, PR: 24:15.6

place, PR: 24:15.6 Kenneth Talavera 45 th place PR: 24:20.3

place PR: 24:20.3 Gabriel Armijo 94 th collegiate PR: 24:51.7

collegiate PR: 24:51.7 Juan Olmos 131 st place, collegiate PR: 25:10.9

place, collegiate PR: 25:10.9 Yusuf Mohamud 218 th place, collegiate PR: 25:59.8

place, collegiate PR: 25:59.8 Michael Sims 219 th place, collegiate PR: 25:59.9

place, collegiate PR: 25:59.9 Karoline Daland 46 th place, PR: 17:36.7

place, PR: 17:36.7 Carolyne Chepkosgei 69 th place, PR: 17:49.0

place, PR: 17:49.0 Joan Kimaiyo 241 st place, PR: 19:03.7

place, PR: 19:03.7 Andrea Lucero 275th place, PR: 19:21.1

UTEP’S Armijo and Olmos competed in their first 8K as Miners after the pair transferred from the University of Houston.

Ruth Jerubet paced UTEP’s women team with a 35th-place finish out of approximately 400 competitors. Jerubet clocked in a personal-best 17:25.0.

West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe won the women’s individual with a time of 16:27.8, while Grand Valley State’s Isaac Harding captured gold on the men’s side with a time of 23:16.7.

UTEP will compete at the Texas A&M Arturo Barrios Classic in College Station on October 16. Afterward, the Miners will take the course in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 2021 Conference USA Championships on October 30.

