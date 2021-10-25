UTEP’s Katia Gallegos nominated as candidate for 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (KTSM) – UTEP women’s basketball point guard, Katia Gallegos, was nominated amongst 20 candidates for the 2022 Nancy Lieberman Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Gallegos had a successful 2020-2021 season and was recently named to the All-Conference USA Preseason Team. She paced UTEP and was among the C-USA leaders for assists per game (5.0-third), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.62-sixth) and total steals (42-sixth).

It’s the second year in a row Gallegos was named to the award list.

Gallegos also led the Miners in scoring (13.8 ppg), field goals made (127) and attempted (287), 3-pointers made (38) and attempted (113), free throws made (54) and attempted (80), defensive rebounds (91) and minutes per game (32.4). Her assist average (5.0) was the second-best in school history by a sophomore while the scoring average (13.8) was the fourth-highest among UTEP sophomores all time. She started all 25 games, filling up the stat sheet with 13.8 ppg, 4.5 rebounds per game, and 5.0 assists per game. Gallegos reached double figures in scoring in 18 different games, including 13 contests with at least 15 points.

Now, in its 23rd year, the award recognizes the top point guard in the women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking, and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer, Nancy Lieberman.

The UTEP women’s basketball team finished 17-8 in 2020-21, including 13-5 in C-USA action, to earn the number two seed in the C-USA West Division. The Miners advanced to the C-USA semifinals for the first time in five years. Additionally, the 13 wins in league play were the most since 2016.

