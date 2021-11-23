UTEP’s Jacob Cowing earns third Player of the Week honorable mention

TYLER, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP football’s wide receiver, Jacob Cowing, was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Honorable Mention list as Player of the Week, making it his third honorable mention this season.

Cowing racked up 170 yards receiving on a career-high of 11 receptions (15.5 average) during UTEP’s 38-28 victory over Rice on Saturday at the Sun Bowl. Cowing contributed a seven-yard scoring reception in the first quarter of the game.

Cowing ranks second in Conference USA and fifth nationally with 1,267 yards and receiving on 62 receptions.

Cowing has achieved 13 100-yard games during his career, tying with UTEP’s former wide receiver, Chuck Hughes, for first place on the school’s all-time list.

Cowing’s 1,267 receiving yards currently rank third-best on the school’s single-season list. The school record is 1,519 yards held by Hughes in 1965. Johnnie Lee Higgins Jr.’s 1,319 yards in 2006 is second most.

Cowing has totaled seven touchdowns in 2021 – six receiving and one rushing.

UTEP’s next game is at the University of Alabama at Birmingham on November 26. The Miners will await their bowl destination following the conclusion of the regular season.

