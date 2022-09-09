EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The event will take place at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park located on 11270 McCombs. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 10.

The University of Texas at El Paso’s H.O.P.E.+ project and the mobile unit will join more than 40 community partners to provide free health screenings and other valuable resources for adults and children in the community.

UTEP students and faculty from social work, clinical laboratory science and nursing will offer social services, blood pressure and blood glucose checks and screen participants for diabetes, anemia, foot ulcers and other conditions.

Additional services provided by community partners include mental health screenings, immunizations, pediatric and general dental services, HIV testing, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) support and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) information, HPV education, cancer prevention and more.

Started in 2016 as the H.O.P.E. (Health Opportunity Prevention Education) Health Fair at the Opportunity Center for the Homeless, UTEP’s H.O.P.E. initiative has provided free health services and health education resources to unsheltered and underinsured people in El Paso County. The health fair also enables UTEP health professions students to practice their skills and provide much-needed health screenings and social services before transitioning into the workforce.

H.O.P.E. + is funded by the Direct Relief Foundation.

