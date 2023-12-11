EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso will host four in-person Commencement ceremonies this weekend at the Don Haskins Center to celebrate 2,736 summer and fall 2023 graduation candidates.

The Commencement ceremonies will occur on Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17. Each ceremony will recognize bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral graduates and candidates from each college, following the detailed schedule below.

2023 Fall Commencement Ceremonies

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

1 p.m.: College of Health Sciences and College of Nursing

6 p.m.: Woody L. Hunt College of Business and College of Science

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023

1 p.m.: College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m.: College of Education and College of Engineering

Admission tickets are not required. Entrance into the arena is allowed one hour before each ceremony. All four Commencement will be livestreamed at www.utep.edu/commencement.

Free guest parking is in the perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, including GR1, GR2, and SB7; paid parking is available in Glory Road Parking Garage — GR6.

ADA guest parking is available in the ME1 lot located off Mesa Street. The Glory Road Parking Garage is accessible to disabled individuals and has an elevator. All family members and guests with mobility impairments must access the Haskins Center through the east (Mesa Street). A parking map can be found here.

The Don Haskins Center has a clear bag policy. Learn more about what you can and cannot bring into the venue here.

Special Lightings

The “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture at the Sun Bowl-University Roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange from Wednesday evening, Dec. 13, through Sunday evening, Dec. 17, to commemorate UTEP’s Class of 2023.

“Mining Minds” is an iconic piece of public art installed in 2010 to enhance the UTEP campus. At night, orange lights brighten the steel structure while light from LEDs emanate from the perforated “ones” and “zeroes” at each end of the pick. The University illuminates the pick in blue and orange on special occasions such as historic dates, major annual milestones, and celebrations of remarkable accomplishments.

Learn more about “Mining Minds” at www.utep.edu/miningminds.

The “M” on the mountain across from Sun Bowl Stadium will also be lit in recognition of the achievements of this semester’s graduates on Saturday evening, Dec. 16, and Sunday evening, Dec. 17.

One San Jacinto Plaza (formerly the Chase Building) will also be lit in UTEP colors from Friday evening, Dec. 15, through Sunday evening, Dec. 17, to honor graduates.

For the latest Commencement updates, visit utep.edu/commencement.