UTEP’s Fall Commencement set to Celebrate 2,700+ Graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 2,700 University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) students, this holiday season includes graduation presents.

This weekend, UTEP will host four in-person Commencement ceremonies at the Don Haskins Center to celebrate more than 2,700 summer 2021 graduates and fall 2021 candidates.

UTEP’s Commencement weekend is scheduled to take place Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December12, 2021. Each ceremony will recognize bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates from each college, following the detailed schedule below.

2021 Fall Commencement Ceremonies

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021

1 p.m. College of Health Sciences and School of Nursing

6 p.m. College of Engineering and College of Science

Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021

1 p.m. College of Liberal Arts

6 p.m. College of Business Administration and College of Education

Admission tickets are not required for friends and family members. Entrance into the arena is allowed one hour before each ceremony. All four Commencements will be livestreamed via this link.

For those attending in person, guest parking is located in the perimeter lots off Sun Bowl Drive and Glory Road, including GR1, GR2, SB7 and the Glory Road Parking Garage – GR6.

ADA guest parking is available in the SB8 and ME1 lots located on Sun Bowl Drive. The Glory Road Parking Garage is accessible for individuals with disabilities and is equipped with an elevator. All family members and guests with mobility impairments will need to access the East entrance of the Don Haskins Center via Mesa Street.

A parking map can be found here.

To present the safest Commencement events possible, graduating students and their family members and guests who have not been vaccinated or received a booster are encouraged to consider doing so.

The University will offer free on-campus vaccination clinics open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 at the Undergraduate Learning Center. Vaccine clinic parking for off-campus guests is available in the Sun Bowl Parking Garage.

Face coverings are recommended for graduates and guests attending the ceremonies. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be available in the Don Haskins Center. As a precautionary measure, prior to each ceremony, public spaces inside the Don Haskins Center will be disinfected.

‘Mining Minds’ Special Lighting

The “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture located at the Sun Bowl-University Roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange from Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, through Sunday evening, Dec. 12, to commemorate UTEP’s Class of 2021.

“Mining Minds” is an iconic piece of public art installed in 2010 to enhance the UTEP campus. At night, orange lights brighten the steel structure while light from LEDs emanate from the perforated “ones” and “zeroes” at each end of the pick. The University illuminates the pick in blue and orange on special occasions such as historic dates, major annual milestones and celebrations of special accomplishments. UTEP OFFICALS

Learn more about “Mining Minds” via this link. For the latest Commencement updates, click here.

