El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – As far as careers go, UTEP’s Sophie Delfosse is having a good week.

The Conference USA league office announced on Wednesday that UTEP’s Junior from France was selected as the Conference USA Golfer of the Week.

This is her first time winning such award.

The last time that a UTEP player on the women’s side brought this award home was back in 2021 when Audrey Haddad took the honor on March 4. Coincidently, it was after a performance in the Grand Canyon University (GCU) Invitational that merited the award.

Delfosse and the Miners recently were in Phoenix, Arizona competing in the GCU Invitational. Delfosse had the best showing of all the Miners with rounds of 73, 74, 76. She finished inside the top-30 with a final of (+7) 223.

This is her fourth time this season and fifth time in her career that she finished an event as UTEP’s top scorer.

Delfosse made her mark on par 3 holes, shooting even-par to rank in a tie for third in that statistic for the tournament. In addition, with 38 pars, she finished in a tie for ninth in that category, according to UTEP Athletics.

