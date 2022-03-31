EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has named William H. Robertson, Ph.D., as the new dean of the College of Health Sciences.
Robertson has served as interim dean of the college since March 2021. Previously, he served the University in other administrative roles including interim dean and associate dean of the College of Education and associate provost, according to the university.
The College of Health Sciences serves more than 2,200 undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students, and offers a range of nationally accredited professional programs including public health, physical and occupational therapy, clinical laboratory science, rehabilitation sciences and social work.
The college’s students regularly work alongside faculty and community partners on projects that address issues, such as health disparities, relevant to the residents of the Paso del Norte region.
Robertson’s background includes extensive experience in the development of research and teaching materials related to inquiry-based STEM Education, project-based and problem-based learning. He received The University of Texas System Regents’ Outstanding Teaching Award and the 2016 UTEP President’s Meritorious Service Award.
Robertson received his Ph.D. in Multicultural Teacher and Childhood Education from the University of New Mexico and joined the UTEP faculty in 2004.
