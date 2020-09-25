UTEP’S ‘Arts Alive’ keeps art alive in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Several departments at the University of Texas at El Paso came together to create an online platform called Arts Alive that gives art students and faculty an outlet to display their work.

Department of Liberal Arts and Department of Music along with Centennial Museum, Chihuahuan Desert Gardens and Rubin Center for the Visual Arts created this project that exhibits musical performances and all kinds of artistic activities in video form on their website.

Claudia Cley, education curator at Centennial Museum and Chihuahua Desert Gardens, told KTSM 9 News that they wanted to utilize all resources and talent they have on campus to give students an opportunity to be under the spotlight.

She said many students that are seniors now or alumni that graduated last semester were not able to showcase their work because the campus had closed.

“We want students to take breaks from all these Zoom meetings and online classes,” explained Cley. “Maybe take just five or 10 minutes a day to see what’s going on on campus and see what other peers are doing.”

So far they have posted several arts classes overviews and musical performances.

One of them is with UTEP professor and Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey, who performed inside the Bhutanese temple, Lakhang, on campus.

Cley said they have new projects coming up, including a 360-degree tour of the Bhutanese temple at UTEP, one of the university’s most prized possessions.

Arts Alive will be posting new content every Monday, Wednesday and Friday until Oct. 12, when they will start with their live performances that run until Oct. 17.