UTEP women’s golf to compete at Aggie Invitational this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The UTEP women’s golf team will compete in its fourth tournament of the fall season at the 2021 Aggie Invitational at the New Mexico State Golf Course, October 4-6.

Along with hosts New Mexico State University and UTEP, the invitational will include Boise State, Cal State-Bakersfield, Dixie State, Incarnate Word, Long Beach State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota, Santa Clara, Seattle U., Southern Utah, South Dakota State, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UT at Arlington and UT at Rio Grande Valley.

Competing for the Miners are Ines Dakiche, Sophie Delfosse, Andrea Ostos, Naomi Ramirez, and Marta Romeu.

The rounds will start at 8:30 am everyday.

You can follow the live results here http://golfstat.com/.

