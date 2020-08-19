UTEP welcomes new students with first-ever Miner drive-thru

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso will host its first-ever Miner drive-thru event for first-year and new transfer undergraduate students who are attending UTEP in the Fall of 2020.

The drive-thru event will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Student Recreation Center, UTEP Campus, 3450 Sun Bowl Dr.

Students will drive up and University faculty, staff, or Student Government Association leaders will place a Miner Pride Pack in the trunk of the student’s vehicle.

The Miner Pride Pack is filled with UTEP Spirit Gear (T-shirt, face covering) as well as information on how students can stay engaged and connected with UTEP during this mostly virtual semester.

Each pack also includes a UTEP Miner Guide, the official university academic planner, including important University dates, deadlines and the student handbook.