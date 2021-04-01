UTEP vaccinates some of the general public by reaching household members of students and faculty

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–The University of Texas at El Paso expanded its vaccination program to reach household members of UTEP students, faculty and staff in order to reach more people in the community.

UTEP Vice President and Chief of Staff Andrea Cortinas said this will help reach more people who may have a hard time finding an appointment otherwise.

“If we can get households to vaccinate entire households what that starts doing for the community is tremendous because it multiplies at that point,” Cortinas.

Cortinas said about 2,200 UTEP household members have received the vaccine so far from UTEP. Cortinas said the university tries to have a vaccine clinic at least once a week, as they’ve received about 1,000 doses a week from the state. She said one day they administered 2,400 doses in one day.

“That was about 1,000 doses that were second doses and 1,400 that were first doses the majority going to household members,” Cortinas said.

Since Monday, all Texas adults were eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. Cortinas said by reaching household members, they can reach those who don’t have the access to find a vaccine.

“One of the things we’ve done is really working with our students because all of our students and many faculty and staff know someone that does not have access to technology and transportation,” Cortinas said.

Cortinas said UTEP is also working with partners is Chihuahua, Mexico and Juarez to share what they’ve learned in creating the vaccine program, giving officials tours and sharing experience as they plan to roll out the vaccines.

While the majority of UTEP classes remain online for COVID-19 precautions, Cortinas said more vaccines into arms of the community can allow in-person class to resume.

“By vaccinating household members we’re also increasing the ability to return to campus and have more in person activities,” Cortinas said.

Some household members shared their experiences getting the vaccine at UTEP.

“It runs a lot smoother than what we’ve seen and I didn’t want to go through the hassle of what I’ve been hearing on tv,” Mary Davila said.

Others looked to the future after receiving their shot.

“We haven’t seen family in so long I’m hoping that little by little we can start getting together with those who have the vaccine,” Carrie Medrano said.