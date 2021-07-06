UTEP unveils new multimedia studio with podcasting equipment, cameras for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Students and faculty at the University of Texas at El Paso will soon have a new Multimedia studio featuring podcasting equipment, interview stations and cameras.

The Learning Studio, housed at the Undergraduate Learning Center, features three distinct sections equipped with multimedia tools giving students and faculty the resources needed to create content with a professional look and feel, according to a UTEP news release.

The studio features an interview station that is equipped with four-host seating, an overhead microphone, a motorized green screen and a 75-inch interactive TV.

A podcasting station includes four industry-standard microphones with adjustable arms and accompanying studio headphones. The studio also contains an 85-inch glass surface light board with brightly colored markers for better contrast and a 48-inch stream monitor. While recording, the system automatically flips the image so that the writing on the light board is properly oriented for the viewer.

Each station features robotic cameras that can pan, tilt and zoom, and automatic lighting is set up to ensure each participant is properly lit for video recordings. A USB hub and a one-button interface allows the user to quickly start, stop and save their recording.

President Heather Wilson and other campus leaders took a tour of the Learning Studio during a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 25.