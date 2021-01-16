UTEP to vaccinate close to 1,000 students, faculty and staff on Wednesday and Thursday

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly 1,000 students, faculty and staff at the University of Texas at El Paso will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and Thursday.

These will be the first COVID-19 vaccines administered by UTEP.

“We are grateful to be able to take care of our faculty, staff and students in this way,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “As the supply of vaccine increases over the coming weeks and months, we hope to expand our program to include families, alumni and others to be part of an effort that vaccinates a lot of people in a short period of time. We will try to help the community.”

UTEP will administer 975 doses to faculty, staff and current students who are health care workers in clinical settings who work directly with COVID-19 positive patients or infectious materials, those who work in long-term care facilities, emergency medical teams, home health care providers, hospice workers, outpatient staff who work with symptomatic patients, community pharmacy staff, public health workers, people involved in COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs, school nurses and those who work in mortuaries.

The university said that it has research facilities that can handle ultra-cold vaccines, as well as School of Pharmacy students and faculty that can immunize people. The vaccines will be administered only to those who pre-registered — no walk-in vaccinations will be given.

Any remaining doses will be given to UTEP faculty, staff and students who are 65 and older or 18 and older who have one of the health conditions that makes them vulnerable to COVID-19 who have pre-registered.