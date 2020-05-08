UTEP to provide over $12 million in emergency assistance grants for students

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) has received $12.4 million through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide emergency financial assistance grants to eligible students.

According to a news release by UTEP, the money may be used to assist students with paying rent or utility bills due to the loss of income, purchasing technology like a desktop or laptop computer in order to complete online courses, purchasing food or groceries, paying unexpected medical bills and paying for childcare-related expenses.

“The coronavirus pandemic poses unprecedented challenges for our students and their families,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Our hope is that this funding will provide them with the support they need to remain committed to earning their degrees.”

Funding available through the CARES Act may only go to students who have completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and received aid from UTEP, said the release.

Students should visit utep.edu/utepcares/apply to learn more about the application process.

“We hope we can return to campus soon, but as we continue to combat the spread of COVID-19 in our community, we want all of our students to know that University faculty and staff are dedicated to supporting them through this – no matter how long it takes,” said Gary Edens, Ed.D., UTEP Vice President for Student Affairs. “We are working hard to provide our students with the quality education and enriching experiences they’ve come to expect.”

Students who are not eligible for CARES Act funds have opportunities for emergency assistance through a fund created by UTEP donors as well as the Paydirt Emergency Loan Program and UTEP’s Food Pantry.

Information on how to access these options is available at utep.edu/utepcares.