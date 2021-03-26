UTEP to Observe César Chávez Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso said it will recognize César Chávez Day on Friday, March 26, 2021.

This means no classes will take place, but key University offices will remain open and functional with reduced staffing.

These offices include: Academic Advising, Dean of Students, Enrollment Services, Graduate Student Services, Human Resources, Information Technology Services, Library, Mail Services, President’s Office, Provost’s Office, Student Business Services, University Communications, University Police, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Vice President for Business Affairs and Vice President for Student Affairs.