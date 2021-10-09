UTEP to induct 2020 Hall of Fame class after being postponed for a year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP will be hosting its annual Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, set for October 15 and on the field of the Sun Bowl Stadium. The banquet will be inducting the 2020 class, as the event was postponed a year due to the COVID-19 pnademic.

The induction class honorees include Jeep Jackson from the men’s basketball team, Holly Russ from the women’s basketball team, Lee Mays, from the football team, Tanja Magoc, in tennis, and the 2000 Western Athletic Conference champion football team.

“We look forward to gathering together and celebrating this outstanding class,” said Jim Senter, director of athletics at UTEP. “Jeep Jackson was the heart and soul of the tremendous Miner teams in the early to mid 1980’s. Holly Russ is the most prolific scorer in the history of our women’s basketball program. Lee Mays was an explosive receiver who later played in the National Football League. Jami Tullius is the all-time leading scorer in the history of UTEP Soccer. Tanja Magoc is the first inductee from our tennis program and she went to two NCAA Tournaments. And it will be so awesome to induct our 2000 conference champion football team two decades after it made history in the Sun Bowl.”

In addition to the banquet, The 2020 Hall of Fame Class will be honored at the Miners’ football game against Louisiana Tech, October 16, during halftime.

Tickets for the banquet are $50 and can be bought at https://am.ticketmaster.com/utep/utephof.

