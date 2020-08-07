UTEP to host virtual graduation ceremony for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso has decided it will forgo a physical Commencement ceremony for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates and will instead host a single virtual ceremony on September 12, 2020.

The announcement was made on Friday after UTEP officials said the college reviewed the current community health conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual Commencement will replace the May graduation ceremonies that were previously postponed due to the pandemic.

“Commencement is an important celebration for our students and their families. We really wanted to make this happen in-person,” President Heather Wilson said. “But an in-person ceremony of this size with the persistent level of disease in our region just doesn’t make sense. We are very proud of our graduates and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments virtually and safely.”

UTEP said as a way to celebrate graduates, all students will be invited to have a professional portrait taken at UTEP by appointment on Monday, August 17, or Tuesday, August 18.

The photos will be taken in the Health Sciences and Nursing Building, and complimentary parking will be available for graduates in the Schuster Parking Garage, UTEP officials said.

The more than 3,000 graduates will be invited to view the virtual ceremony held in their honor on UTEP’s Commencement web page at utep.edu/utepgrad. Family members and friends also will have access to view the virtual Commencement ceremony online, and it will be available for on-demand playback.

Additional information is available at www.utep.edu/commencement.