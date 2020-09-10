UTEP to host virtual Commencement for 2020 Spring and Summer graduates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso will hold a virtual Commencement ceremony for the 2020 Spring and Summer graduates.

Officials said the virtual Commencement will be available online starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, and will continue to be available for on-demand playback.

All UTEP faculty, staff, students, and the more than 3,000 graduates and their families are encouraged to view the ceremony via the main UTEP Commencement web page at utep.edu/utepgrad.

The virtual Commencement will replace the May graduation ceremonies that were previously postponed due to the pandemic.

UTEP officials said that the University’s decision to hold a single ceremony came after thoroughly reviewing community health conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual ceremony will feature remarks from President Wilson and Provost John Wiebe, and the traditional conferral of the degrees.

“Commencement is an important celebration for our students and their families. We really wanted to make this happen in-person,” President Heather Wilson said. “But an in-person ceremony of this size with the persistent level of disease in our region just doesn’t make sense. We are very proud of our graduates and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments virtually and safely.”

To commemorate UTEP’s Class of 2020, the “Mining Minds” pickaxe sculpture at the Sun Bowl-University roundabout will be illuminated in blue and orange on Saturday evening.