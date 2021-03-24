UTEP to hold in-person commencement ceremonies in May for 2020, 2021 grads

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso will hold two in-person commencement ceremonies at Sun Bowl Stadium in May for all graduates of the Class of 2020 and the 2021 spring and summer candidates.

The ceremonies will be held at 7 p.m. May 14 and May 15. The May 14 ceremony will be for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates and candidates in the colleges of Business Administration, Education and Liberal Arts. The May 15 ceremony will be for graduates and candidates in the colleges of Engineering, Health Sciences and Science and the schools of Nursing and Pharmacy.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

Graduates and candidates must RSVP to attend by April 16 in order to participate in the in-person ceremonies.

Each graduate will be allowed to invite at least two guests to attend the ceremonies, though that number may change once UTEP determines the total number of graduates who will be attending and public health conditions closer to the event.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our 2020 and 2021 graduates,” said UTEP President Heather Wilson. “Now that COVID-19 cases are declining in our community, and we have been able to vaccinate many of our students, faculty, staff and their family members through the UTEP vaccination program, we can safely host a meaningful in-person ceremony in the Sun Bowl.”

Face coverings will be required, hand-sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the stadium and social distancing and additional safety protocols will be in place based on CDC and state guidelines for this outdoor event, as well as local health conditions at the time.

For more information about Spring 2021 Commencement, visit www.utep.edu/commencement.