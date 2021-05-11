UTEP Theatre and Dance Spring concert to be livestreamed

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semester’s worth of hard work takes stage at the University of Texas at El Paso’s theatre and dance virtual spring concert.

Dance and theatre classes were held online due to safety precautions stemming from the global pandemic. While this year’s performance won’t be in front of a live-audience, there is still much excitement.

“I have nine fantastic students and I have to say the results are incredible,” Cristina Goletti chair of the Theatre and Dance department at UTEP said. “I feel incredibly proud and lucky that I was witnessing such a journey.”

The performance can be streamed for free at 6 p.m. on the university’s website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Giant yellow door in Downtown El Paso greets visitors

UTEP Theatre & Dance Spring 2021 Dance Concert

Conservation easements for Lost Dog area, Knapp land officially finalized

Man charged with theft of property

El Paso's state legislators working for the Borderland

Texas Legislative session recap

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link