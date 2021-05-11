UTEP Theatre and Dance Spring concert to be livestreamed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semester’s worth of hard work takes stage at the University of Texas at El Paso’s theatre and dance virtual spring concert.

Dance and theatre classes were held online due to safety precautions stemming from the global pandemic. While this year’s performance won’t be in front of a live-audience, there is still much excitement.

“I have nine fantastic students and I have to say the results are incredible,” Cristina Goletti chair of the Theatre and Dance department at UTEP said. “I feel incredibly proud and lucky that I was witnessing such a journey.”

The performance can be streamed for free at 6 p.m. on the university’s website.

