EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The UTEP track and field team will compete at the Don Kirby Tailwind Open hosted by New Mexico at Great Friends of UNM Track Stadium on Thursday, April 21.

Thursday’s one-day meet will begin at 8:30 am MT with the men’s 5000-meter race, while the meet will conclude at 5 pm with the men’s 4×400-meter relay.

The hammer throw event will be hosted by UTEP on Friday starting at 9:30 am at Kidd Field.

Live results for the Don Kirby are available here.

Competing for the Miners on the women’s side are Loubna Benhadja (400m H, 4×400), Chinique Brown (200m, 4×100, 4×400), Oghenekaro Brume (400m, 4×100), Maribel Caicedo (100m H, 200m, 4×100), Samantha Cordier (shot put, hammer), Carshaylah Harrison (400m H, 4×400), Krishna Jayasankar Menon (discus), Ruth Jerubet (1500m), Kayla Larry (hammer, discus), Denae McFarlane (100m, 4×100, 4×400), Arianne Morais (javelin, shot put), Natalie Murillo (shot put, discus, hammer), Marissa Simpson (200m, 100m H), and Sah-Jay Stevens (shot put, discus, hammer, javelin).

Making the trip for the men are Ned Azemia (400m H, 4×400), Jakub Belik (high jump), Jalen Cadet (100m, 400m, javelin), Stephen Carreto (400m H, 4×400), Benjamin Coronado (shot put, discus, hammer), Karon Dean (200m, 4×100), Ronaldo Griffiths (400m H, 4×400), Aleks Hristov (hammer), Dennis Johnson (100m, 200m, 4×100), Maxwell Kipkosgei (1500m), Misael Ortiz (shot put, discus, hammer), Jevaughn Powell (200m, 4×100, 4×400), Lorenz Smith (200m, 400m), Aman Verma (200m, 4×100), and current UTEP football defensive lineman Maurice Westmoreland (shot put, discus).

Of the 44 events on the men’s and women’s side, UTEP holds 10 of the no. 1 spots on the Conference USA Performance List. UTSA has eight, while Charlotte and Rice each have seven no. 1 spots.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.