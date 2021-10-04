UTEP tennis team wraps up SDSU invitational, place third in singles play

UTEP’s Veronika Lebisova helped secure the tennis team in third place at the SDSU invitational. Photo by: Ruben Ramirez

SAN DIEGO, California (KTSM) – The UTEP tennis team finished in third place for singles play to wrap up the SDSU invitational.

UTEP’s Eve Daniels, Veronika Lebisova, and Lina Sachica all secured third place in singles action while Daniels and Elena Dibattista grabbed runner-up accolades in doubles play to help the UTEP tennis team wrap up the San Diego State University Invitational.

“Eve (Daniels) and Elena (Dibattista) fell just short in the championship match, falling to San Jose State, 6-4, to finish as runners up in their draw,” UTEP head coach Ivan Fernandez said. “I’m very proud of them for playing so well in their first tournament together. In singles, Eve and Lina (Sachica) tied for third place in their flight. Vero (Lebisova) finished third in hers as well today. Overall, it was a great learning experience playing against some really tough competition. I’m proud of the team as we continue to improve with every match and tournament.”

Daniels and Dibattista, who had won two matches in as many days, went down swinging in the championship match to the pairing of Rozalina Youseva and Irena Muradyan from San Jose State University, 6-4, securing second place in the Black Bracket in the process. Daniels and Sachica shared third place in the Gray Bracket, while Lebisova knocked off Victoria Santibanez Luna from California State University, Northridge, 6-4, 7-6, to clinch third place in the Gold Bracket.

In more singles play action, Sachica knocked off Aline Buhr from Grand Canyon University, 6-1, 6-3. Daniels was edged by Andreea Ciornel from Long Beach State University, 6-4, 7-5. Kathleen Percona was bested by Cecille Morin from SDSU, 6-3, 6-3. Thassane Abrahim was knocked off by Alexandra Von Tersch Pohrer, also from SDSU, 7-6, 6-1. Lastly, Laura Schmitz was defeated by Valentina Del Marco, from GCU, 6-4, 3-6, (7-10).

In doubles play, Abrahim and Lebisova were clipped by Magdalena Hedrzak and Sasha Turchak from CSUN, 7-6. Percegona and Sachica were dispatched by Zuzanna Szczepanska and Arina Babkova from LBSU, 6-4.

The UTEP tennis team will return to action at the prestigious ITA Mountain Regionals from Oct. 13-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

