UTEP tennis secures three singles wins, one doubles win on first day of SDSU invite

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP’s tennis team picked up three wins in singles play and one win in doubles play on the opening day of the San Diego State University tennis invite on Friday.

Miner tennis athletes, Veronika Lebisova, Lina Sachica and Eve Daniels, led the UTEP team to three singles play victories.

“In the singles, Eve kept her winning going in a hard-fought match vs SJSU,” said Ivan Fernandez, head coach of the UTEP tennis team. “Lina (Sachica) and Vero (Lebisova) also won in singles over players from CSUN (California State University, Northridge). Everyone else for the most part played extremely close matches where we had chances to go up and close out some sets and matches but just couldn’t get it done. It was a hard-fought day, but we will be better for it tomorrow.”

Daniels and Elena Dibattista led the team to a triumph in a double play.

“Day one of the tournament was challenging but we had a lot of positives,” Fernandez said. “We struggled early in the doubles with the lone win coming from Elena (Dibattista) and Eve (Daniels) playing together for the first time to defeat a team from SDSU.”

Lebisova competed against CSUN’s Jenna Dorian. Lebisova dropped the first set, 7-6, before rallying past her foe, 6-2, 6-2, for the decisive victory. Sachica also won, competing against CSUN’s Jacqueline O’Neill, 6-0, 7-5. Daniels followed suit, beating Olaya Bances Igleasias, from San Jose State University, 7-6, 6-4.

Kathleen Percegona battled before falling to SDSU’s Alicia Melosch, 6-4, 6-3. Dibattista went down in three sets against SDSU’s Agustina Rimoldi Godoy, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7. Thassane Abrahim lost against CSUN’s Ana Isabel Fraile Toboso, 6-4, 7-6. Lastly, Laura Schmitz was dispatched by SJSU’s Lara Marcos Mas, 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles play, Daniels and Dibattista took out Cecille Morin and Agustina Rimoldi Godoy from SDSU, 6-4. Percegona and Sachica lost against O’Neill and Victoria Santibanez Luna from CSUN, 6-3. Abrahim and Lebisova were defeated by Joelene Coetzee and Fraile Toboso from CSUN, 6-1.

UTEP will continue at the SDSU invite Saturday, October 2.

