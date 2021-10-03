UTEP tennis moves on to finals in doubles play at SDSU invite

UTEP’s Elena Dibattista led the tennis team to their second victory in double’s play at the SDSU invitational. Photo by: Ruben Ramirez.

SAN DIEGO, California (KTSM) – The UTEP tennis team won for the second time in doubles play, advancing to the finals at the San Diego State Invitational.

Eve Daniels and Elena Dibattista led the tennis team to another victory on Saturday in doubles play. The duo went against Zuzanna Szczepanska and Claire Le Du of Long Beach State University, 6-3, to punch their ticket to the finals in the Doubles Black Bracket. Daniels and Dibattista will be competing for the championship on Sunday.

Also competing in doubles, UTEP’s Thassane Abrahim and Veronika Lebisova advanced in the back draw with a 6-4 triumph against SDSU’s Alicia Melosch and Julia Jordan.

“Our highlight from day two were the doubles,” said Ivan Fernandez, UTEP tennis head coach. “Eve (Daniels) and Elena (Dibattista) defeated a team from Long Beach State to get into the championship match of their flight tomorrow while Tuca (Thassane Abrahim) and Vero (Lebisova) beat a team from SDSU in the back draw. We competed well in singles, but could not secure any wins. We have another tough day tomorrow, but I know we learned a lot today.”

Lina Sachica’s bid for a championship was halted by Aline Babic, from Grand Canyon University, 6-2, 6-1, in the semifinals. Daniels suffered the same fate, as she was clipped by Taylor Andersen, also from GCU, 6-4, 6-4. As of now, Daniels and Sachica are tabbed to battle it out for third place on Sunday.

Lebisova went down in three sets to LBSU’s Claire Le Du, 3-6, 6-2, 6-7. Lebisova will have the chance to go for a third-place showing Sunday.

Abrahim was edged in a tightly-contested match with GCU’s Autum Prudhomme, 7-5, 6-4. Kathleen Percegona fell to Jolene Coetzee from California State University, Northridge, 6-2, 6-1. Dibattista was knocked off by CSUN’s Magdalena Hedrzak, 6-2, 6-1. Lastly, Laura Schmitz was upended by LBSU’s Sheena Masuda, 6-3, 6-3.

UTEP will wrap up the invitational on Sunday.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.