EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division- Forensic Section welcomed the University of Texas at El Paso Scientific Association of Forensics to their facilities on March 24.

UTEP Scientific Association of Forensics. Courtesy of EPCSO

The UTEP forensics students had the opportunity to tour the facilities and speak to various members of the Forensic Section about their experiences and the different career paths that the EPCSO offers.

In addition, the students learned the methodology of latent print analysis and obtained hands-on experience by processing items with other latent print processing techniques. They also learned to recognize different fingerprint patterns.