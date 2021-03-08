EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The University of Texas at El Paso is going on nearly three days of dealing with campus-wide network issues that have been affecting access to online services that are key in delivering assignments, exams and communication.

Students told KTSM 9 News on Monday that the workload is stacking up for them just a week ahead of spring break. However, with little to no communication with professors, many feel stuck in limbo, wondering what to expect and if there will be any leeway.

“I’m hoping they can figure it out,” shared UTEP student Isaac Diaz.

The network issues have been limiting access to key online lecture tools since Friday, which means schoolwork is adding up, putting some behind.

“It mainly affected our communication and that’s half the work. Half the work of talking to teachers, classmates — so that set us back quite a bit,” said UTEP student Michael Terrazas. “I did have an exam and there was no communication, so no one took the exam. That’s going to set us back quite a bit this week.

“You have to do time management and that’s going to be the biggest thing is time management to complete all your tasks,” Diaz added.

As KTSM has previously reported, officials with the university said an unauthorized and

potentially malicious “intrusion” was detected in its digital network.

“If it was a fellow student or whoever it might be, even an outsider, I don’t appreciate that. This is something I pay for every year,” Terrazas said. “This is very important to me, of course, it’s important for all of us. It’s not something I don’t care for and it’s nothing to laugh or be funny about.”

On Monday, UTEP provided alternative sources via Twitter to access online services such as Blackboard. However, its main website is still not reachable.

Students said they’re hoping these issues resolve soon but are remaining positive for the time being.

“It is very stressful, but it’ll pass. We’ll recover,” Terrazas said.

Diaz agreed, saying the setback will eventually pass.

“I told my other classmates not to stress so much. Just take it day at a time and that’s the best thing you can do. Even though the work still has to be done, just take your time and eventually it’ll get done,” Diaz shared.

KTSM reached out to UTEP for the past two days, however, staff are not commenting at this time.

The university’s Twitter page has been providing resources and updated announcements in response to this issue.