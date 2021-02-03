UTEP students ‘move’ for social justice in virtual concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Shakespeare said “all the world’s a stage” but things are a little different in 2021 as students of dance and theater take their stages virtual.

This weekend, UTEP’s Department of Theater and Dance will be hosting a virtual concert entitled Here: Moving Through the Pandemic and for Social Justice through its Facebook page and as a YouTube watch party.

KTSM 9 News spoke with Kaelin Walker, a Dance major at UTEP. Walker’s piece in the recital is her capstone project and explored portrayals of yellowface in American culture.

“My piece is on race and ethnicity, and the way it’s presented on stage,” says Walker.

“Is race — is ethnicity — crucial to the story?” is what Walker says actors ask themselves when considering roles and diversity on stage.

“And what kind of narrative do we give when we change that aspect of the story?”

In Walker’s piece, she parodies four popular American film portrayals of Asians, two of which are in yellowface.

Yellowface dates back to minstrelsy in which white actors would darken or color their skin yellow and use prosthetics or other items to exaggerate their features to mock ethnic Asians.

Nancy Wang Yuen, author of Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism says that minstrelsy was a performance that the audience knew was meant to ridicule or villainize Asians as a form of entertainment.

One example is Mickey Rooney’s character of Mr. Yunioishi — a buck toothed, persnickety neighbor — in the film portrayal of Truman Capote’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

“For that role he had to pull his eyes back and wear bucked teeth because I guess Asian people have bucked teeth,” says Walker, who does not have bucked teeth.

Walker portrayed Rooney portraying the character of Mr. Yunioishi, who himself was a caricature of Asian stereotypes. For the performance, Walker inhabited different layers of ethnic representation to promote social justice in terms of acknowledging and eliminating racism.

“I’m very explicitly critiquing that in my piece,” says Walker of yellowface as entertainment.

“I hope that people will walk away with our social justice message and how the media portrays race and ethnicity.

The first performance of Here: Moving Through the Pandemic and for Social Justice is Friday, February 5 at 7pm.