UTEP students asked to shelter in place after reported armed suspect, EPISD schools on ‘lockout’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Early Thursday morning University of Texas at El Paso authorities issued an alert notifying students about a “dangerous situation.”

Authorities told KTSM they are taking precautionary measures after El Paso Police said a “suicidal suspect on drugs with a weapon is on his way to UTEP, shelter in place.” The alert was issued at 7:08 a.m.

KTSM is in close contact with officials. All schools in the El Paso High School feeder pattern including, Mesita Elementary, Lamar Elementary, Wiggs Middle School and Armendariz Middle School, have been placed under a ‘lockout’, according to E.P.I.S.D spokesperson, Gustavo Reveles. Reveles adds that they are sending additional police units to those schools and students arriving will be escorted by officials.

The Rio Grande El Paso Community College and Young Women’s Leadership Academy is also under a ‘lockout.’

We are working to confirm if additional closures at other campuses are expected. More details as they come into our newsroom.