UTEP still investigating network ‘intrusion’ that shut down online services in March

El Paso News

by: Aaron Montes, Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

Digital security padlock with encrypted binary code on abstract circuit board.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the University of Texas at El Paso are still investigating an unauthorized intrusion in its digital network in early March. The intrusion caused a campus-wide network outage for three days, disrupting access to online services for students, faculty and staff.

“The University’s investigation is ongoing and we should have more concrete information to share in the next few days,” Victor R. Martinez, assistant public information officer at UTEP, shared in an email to KTSM 9 News on Friday.

The outage was first reported on March 5 and students were still experiencing issues on March 8. The network issues affected access to online services that are key in delivering assignments, exams and communication.

On March 7, the university released a statement saying that an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion was identified in its digital network on March 5, causing the university to turn off all campus systems. That led to campus-wide network issues over the next few days.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

One year after first COVID-19 death in El Paso, city leaders and health experts reflect

Woman stabbed man after fight over cleaning, police say

Out of the woodwork

High demand for El Paso homes causes spike in appraisal values by an average of 13%

Del Valle boys soccer tops Colleyville Heritage 2-0, advances to Final Four

El Chuco Inspirations: Healing Through Art

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link