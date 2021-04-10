UTEP still investigating network ‘intrusion’ that shut down online services in March

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the University of Texas at El Paso are still investigating an unauthorized intrusion in its digital network in early March. The intrusion caused a campus-wide network outage for three days, disrupting access to online services for students, faculty and staff.

“The University’s investigation is ongoing and we should have more concrete information to share in the next few days,” Victor R. Martinez, assistant public information officer at UTEP, shared in an email to KTSM 9 News on Friday.

The outage was first reported on March 5 and students were still experiencing issues on March 8. The network issues affected access to online services that are key in delivering assignments, exams and communication.

On March 7, the university released a statement saying that an unauthorized and potentially malicious intrusion was identified in its digital network on March 5, causing the university to turn off all campus systems. That led to campus-wide network issues over the next few days.

