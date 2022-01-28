EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – University officials announced Friday that single-game tickets for UTEP softball are now on sale for fans to purchase.

UTEP opens the 2022 season at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex Feb. 10-13 as it hosts the UTEP Invitational.



UTEP will welcome Idaho State, Abilene Christian, and Creighton to the Sun City for the UTEP Invitational. The Miners will open the tournament with a double-header against Idaho State on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m./6 p.m. MT.



View 2022 Schedule here. | Download 2022 Softball Digital Poster here.



Tickets – Seating Chart

Season Ticket – $60

Doubleheader – $12

Single Game – $8

Groups 10+ -$5



Tickets can be purchased through the Eisenberg Family Ticket Office by calling (915) 747-UTEP, emailing tickets@utep.edu, by going online or in person at 201 Glory Road Brumbelow Building, UTEP Campus, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



